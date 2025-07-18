Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a finger injury in the All-Star game, and there was uncertainty about how much time he might have to miss. The good news is that Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that he should be good to go. The injury happened after he got hit by a pitch in the 8th inning, which was confirmed to be a contusion.

Last month, in the All-Star game, Suarez was hit with a 96-mph fastball from Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith. After the injury, Lovullo told the media that it was just a contusion and that he dodged a bullet. This is good news for the Diamondbacks, who are trying to win games, and for the upcoming trade deadline.

“Just a contusion,” Lovullo confirmed when talking about Suarez's left pinky finger, which was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith. “He said he's fine. Ready to play. Excited to be back in the lineup (July 18). Feels like we dodged a bullet.”

Suarez is among the few players the Diamondbacks could offer on the trade block before the MLB Trade Deadline approaches. He has a monster year at third base with 31 homers, 78 RBIs, and an .889 OPS. Teams like the Yankees, Mariners, Mets, and Braves could use a significant upgrade at third base. Other teams are looking into Suarez as a potential designated hitter.

Another team that stands out as a contender that could use more help is the Detroit Tigers. Suarez started his MLB career in Detroit, so this would be a full-circle moment for him. He also acknowledged the idea at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

“To finish where everything started, it would be cool,” Suárez said Monday, July 14, just one day before participating in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. “It would mean a lot to me.”

The Tigers signed Suárez out of Venezuela for a $10,000 bonus during the 2008 international signing period. He made his way through the minor leagues: the Venezuelan Summer League and Triple-A Toledo, before finally making his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2014.

He played 85 games for the Tigers before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Since then, he has also played for the Seattle Mariners and the Diamondbacks.

It's good news that Suarez is good to go for the Diamondbacks in the short term and the long term for him and his career, especially if he gets traded by the MLB Trade Deadline, as has been speculated.