The Open Championship at Royal Portrush has not been kind to everyone. Bryson DeChambeau had a terrible Thursday, but bounced back Friday, Shane Lowry is losing it, and the rain is coming down hard. Jon Rahm flipped out at a Royal Portrush fan in Round One at The Open Championship, and lost it again on the same hole on Friday.

Rahm snapped at a fan who whistled in his back swing on the 11th tee box on Thursday. He explained in his press conference that he was more upset at his poor swing than the fan. But 18 holes later, he hit a poor approach shot on the 11th. The club dropped out of his hand, and instead of picking it up, he kicked it twice.

The shot in question got a lucky hop off the mounds and landed on the green. But from 118 yards, Rahm was hoping for a closer birdie putt than 27 feet. He missed that putt, but tapped in for par. One shot better than yesterday at the 11th, but the patience is wearing thin for the Spaniard.

The Open Championship is slowly slipping away from Rahm, undoubtedly part of the frustration. He birdied the two par fives on the front, the second and seventh, to move to three under on the tournament. But consecutive bogeys on eight and nine spit those shots right back to the field. Through 14 holes, he is even par on the day and one under for the tournament.

Rahm has been solid in majors since signing with LIV Golf, not finishing outside the top 14 in the first three majors of the year. Considering his success in the Irish Open, he was considered a favorite coming into the week. But with Matthew Fitzpatrick stringing together a great round, it's getting late early for Rahm.