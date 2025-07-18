The San Francisco Giants are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series after the All-Star break. With the second half of the regular season kicking off, it appears the club has promoted a pitcher to improve the depth of the bullpen.

On Friday, it was announced that pitcher Matt Gage is being promoted to the majors, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Whenever he does pitch against the Blue Jays, it will be a bit of a homecoming party for Gage.

“Matt Gage has been called up by the San Francisco Giants. He is meeting the team in Toronto, and when he pitches for the Giants, it will be a sort of homecoming as he was originally drafted, signed, and developed by them.”

The Giants added the 32-year-old pitcher to the minor league roster in early July after the Detroit Tigers designated Gage for assignment. This will be his first time back in the majors since joining San Francisco.

Gage played in six games for the Tigers before being designated for assignment. He came in sporadically out of the bullpen and actually recorded some decent numbers in the 5.2 innings he pitched this season. So far this year, Matt Gage has recorded a 0.00 ERA and 1.588 WHIP while totaling three strikeouts.

The Giants are right in the thick of the race in the NL West, as the club is in third place and is just 6.0 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco is also one game back from a Wild Card spot, with the San Diego Padres just 0.5 games ahead of them.

It should be an exciting second half of the season for San Francisco. The front office has been a bit aggressive this year, especially after the Giants traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. Look for this team to remain competitive, as the club hopes to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.