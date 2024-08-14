Amid swirling trade rumors and intense speculation, the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently emerged as the front-runners to make a bold move for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. As the NBA gears up for the 2024-25 season, the Cavaliers' interest in Ingram has become more pronounced, marking them as the team most likely to benefit from his skills. With a clear need for an upgrade in their forward lineup and a desire to maximize their current championship window, Cleveland appears perfectly positioned to take the gamble on acquiring the 26-year-old All-Star.

Ingram, who is in the final year of a contract that pays him $36 million, finds himself at a crucial juncture in his career. He is eligible for a four-year, $207.8 million extension, which poses a decision: secure his future now or test free agency next offseason, where he could command a five-year deal worth up to $269.1 million. Despite posting the lowest averages of his tenure with the Pelicans—20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, along with shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc — Ingram's potential as a versatile forward remains highly attractive.

The Cavaliers should go all in on a potential Brandon Ingram trade

However, Ingram's recent playoff performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged just 14.3 points on 34.5% shooting and made only two three-pointers in the series, has raised concerns about his consistency in high-stakes games. These struggles, combined with his insistence on a $200+ million contract, have made the Pelicans wary of making such a significant financial commitment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, could greatly benefit from Brandon Ingram's skill set, which would complement their core trio of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley. Incorporating Ingram could transform their lineup into a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference. Nonetheless, acquiring him would likely require Cleveland to trade away one of their key players, with Jarrett Allen being a potential candidate, given the Pelicans' need for depth at the center position.

Ingram's scoring prowess and playmaking abilities make him an excellent match for Garland and Mitchell. Envisioning a starting lineup of Garland, Mitchell, Max Strus, Ingram, and Mobley offers the Cavaliers a dynamic five-out configuration where each player, except Mobley, has the ability to create offense independently.

Enhanced offensive potential with an Ingram trade to Cleveland

Despite some inconsistency with his long-range shooting, Ingram has demonstrated he can be an effective perimeter shooter, hitting 39.1% of his significant attempts from deep in previous seasons. In a setup with Cleveland, surrounded by proficient playmakers like Garland and Mitchell, Ingram would likely find more open looks and opportunities to score.

While Ingram is not known as a premier defender, his contributions are adequate, reflected in a slight negative defensive box plus-minus of -0.3. Paired with Mobley's robust interior defense, Ingram could leverage his length and agility more effectively, potentially elevating his defensive play without the burden of guarding the opposing team's top scorer.

With the NBA offseason drawing to a close and just over a month until opening night, attention is intensifying on whether the Cavaliers and Pelicans can close a deal that reshapes the prospects of both teams. Securing Ingram could provide the necessary boost for Cleveland to elevate their game. However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, while the Cavaliers value Ingram's abilities, there remains a significant hesitation within the organization to disrupt their core group of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen. This reluctance poses a substantial challenge to finalizing any potential trade.