As is true with any major LeBron James move, his decision to opt in for the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers has sent teams into a frenzy. Instead of becoming a free agent, James exercised a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

This may be James’ way of monitoring what moves the Lakers make and whether the team is capable of contending for a championship in the near future. However, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons already has a trade idea that sees James and Bronny leave to Cleveland in a three-team trade that also involves the Utah Jazz.

“Does he have a trade veto?” Simmons joked, when asked about the possibility of Bronny not wanting to go to Cleveland.

“Utah gets Darius Garland and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers get Kessler, Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins. Utah has to throw a pick or two, has to sprinkle some picks around, because ultimately they are getting Darius Garland,” Simmons continued.

The Cavs have been said to be open to listening to offers for Darius Garland, and a potential reunion with LeBron will surely tempt them. Garland earned All-Star honors, averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game last season.

Should Lakers cash in on LeBron (and Bronny)?

While Simmons does not believe the Cavs should trade Garland, he suggested it may be in the Lakers’ best interest to get assets for LeBron.

“On the record, I don’t think Cleveland should trade Darius Garland, But I’m just saying, I wonder if those type of deals are being talked about. The whole reason I am talking about this, I think this is going to be really hard now that he has opted in, for any other option, monitoring it,” Simmons said.

Simmons claimed that now that LeBron has opted in, the Lakers are left with few assets to get a starting center. Further, considering LeBron may be looking to ‘monitor progress’ over the next season before making his decision over a new contract, focusing on building around Luka Doncic makes more short and long-term sense.

Whichever way this goes, LeBron’s decision to opt in will undoubtedly force the Lakers to make big decisions. Should they continue hoping to land a championship with the LeBron-Luka duo, especially now, when they may struggle to get a starting center this offseason?

Rob Pelinka and co. might instead be better served building a winning team around Doncic.