The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back a familiar face as free-agent forward Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to a deal with the franchise, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The move marks a homecoming for the Akron native, who previously played for the Cavaliers from 2018 to 2021.

Nance Jr., 32, returns to Cleveland with added experience and an expanded offensive skill set. His first stint with the Cavaliers included a trip to the 2018 NBA Finals and spanned parts of four seasons. Known early in his career for his athleticism, energy, and defensive versatility, Nance has since developed into a reliable perimeter threat.

Following his time in Cleveland, Nance played for the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans before spending the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Hawks.

In Atlanta, he appeared in 24 games and averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 51.6% from the field and a career-best 44.7% from three-point range while playing 19.3 minutes per contest.

Cavaliers reunite with Larry Nance Jr. to boost depth and versatility

Nance’s shooting growth has been a key part of his evolution in recent seasons. During the 2023-24 campaign with New Orleans, he shot 41.5% from beyond the arc across 61 games. His improved ability to stretch the floor adds offensive versatility to the Cavaliers’ frontcourt, which already features interior scorers and rim protectors.

Cleveland’s decision to bring Nance back comes as the organization looks to build on its 64-win season and address depth concerns following recent roster moves. The Cavaliers recently re-signed guard Sam Merrill to a four-year, $38 million deal and traded forward Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for veteran guard Lonzo Ball.

Nance’s return offers the Cavaliers a trusted veteran presence familiar with the team’s culture and expectations. His ability to defend multiple positions and space the floor fits the team’s current system and complements Cleveland’s star core.

With Nance now rejoining the franchise, the Cavaliers continue to round out their roster with experienced contributors as they aim for a deeper postseason run. Cleveland was eliminated in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs but retains one of the league’s most potent offenses and is actively addressing its defensive gaps and rotation balance through free agency.