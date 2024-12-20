Cleveland Cavaliers sixth man Caris LeVert and Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson have been linked to each other since their professional careers began. LeVert's rookie season with the Brooklyn Nets was also Atkinson's first time as an NBA head coach. As LeVert's game grew, so did Atkinson's coaching acumen. However, according to Atkinson, he didn't correctly utilize LeVert while they were together in Brooklyn to the best of the multi-level scoring threat's abilities.

“I failed at Brooklyn, or we failed at Brooklyn trying to get him to change his shot profile,” Atkinson said. “We tried, we tried, we tried over and over. We tried everything. ”

While with the Nets, LeVert routinely settled for midrange jump shots. In an ideal, modern NBA offense, that's counterintuitive to on-court success. Atkinson wanted to alter LeVert's shot profile organically. However, in their roughly three seasons together, it couldn't manifest. While that might be disappointing for Atkinson, LeVert did share with Cleveland media that it was more than just altering his shot diet.

“I think in Brooklyn, I was in a different role: I was the first option,” said LeVert. “So, as a first option, you’re kinda taking tougher shots, and you’re not getting a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities.”

So, curiously enough, when Atkinson was named the successor to J.B. Bickerstaff as Cleveland's head coach, it led to a reunion with LeVert. However, it was more than just a cheerful Cavs-themed reunion. Instead, for Atkinson, it was a chance to make right on something he felt he had failed LeVert in doing.

Diving deeper into Kenny Atkinson re-inventing Cavs swingman Caris LeVert's offensive game

Roughly a quarter of the way into the season, Atkinson has refined LeVert's shot profile on offense. In 21 appearances, LeVert has only taken six midrange attempts. He attempted 52 shots from that vicinity a season ago. Additionally, he’s not relying on the floater as much as he did last season. He took 75 in the 2023-24 campaign yet has taken just six this campaign. Under Atkinson's guidance, however, LeVert became an analytical darling, relying heavily on three-pointers and looks at the rim.

“I’m taking more 3s and trusting my catch-and-shoot,” LeVert said. “We’re moving the ball better, leading to more open shots for everybody. I feel like I’ve always been a great shooter, so it’s cool to be able to get open looks and knock them down.”

That sudden increase in efficiency has made LeVert a dynamic, potent threat off the bench. In total, 143 of LeVert’s 168 shot attempts this season have come either behind the 3-point arc or at the rim, and this change to his shot profile has paid dividends. LeVert is shooting 48.8 percent from 3-point range and 53.0 percent from the field, both career-highs.

“It’s changing his value,” Atkinson said of LeVert. “His value to our team, his value for future contracts. You have to be efficient in this sport. That’s what teams are looking for, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

That value LeVert gives the Cavs has had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team's bench. Statistically, Cleveland's reserves have averaged 38.1 points per game this year, the eighth-best in the NBA. The Cavs' reserves rank among the league's best bench units. They're third in reserve field goal percentage, fourth in bench three-point percentage, third in reserve assists, and eighth in bench unit steals.

“With Kenny, it's just been great,” said LeVert. “When he first got the job, I think one of our first goals was to take another step forward, wherever that was. And I think we're still building towards that. But I think he's been just a great coach, big brother, whatever you want to say throughout my career. It’s definitely cool to reunite with him.”