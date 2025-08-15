The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their schedule and are ready to run it back. Ultimately, there are many trinkets on the Cavaliers' schedule that are too good not to go through. There will be many 2025-26 season predictions, some of which involve the Cavs. But these Cavaliers predictions will fully outline this year's squad and what they are capable of. With the 2025-26 NBA schedule out, there is a lot to talk about.

The Cavaliers' playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers was devastating for many reasons. Sadly, it ended what could have been an amazing season after they thoroughly dominated the NBA for months. The Cavs have a golden opportunity to make things right, especially with the potential fall of several Eastern Conference rivals.

The Cavaliers made minor changes in free agency, but still have a roster that can do a lot of damage. Now, it's time to put it all together and make a run. It's to cement some Cavaliers predictions for the season after the release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule.

The Cavaliers will roll through the 2025-26 NBA season

The Cavs will open the season with a showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Then, they will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center before having their home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks signed Myles Turner, who was one of the players responsible for the elimination of the Cavs, so that will be a pivotal showdown. Next, the Cavs will head back on the road for a showdown with the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics, who will look vastly different after losing Jayson Tatum to an injury.

Things get a lot softer after that. The Cavs will play the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers before playing the Washington Wizards. After that, they will play two consecutive games in South Beach against the Miami Heat before hosting the Raptors again.

Although they likely won't go 15-0 to start the season as they did last season, there is great potential for another hot start. With the Pacers losing Tyrese Haliburton (to injury) and Turner (to the Bucks), they likely take a step back. Likewise, the Celtics lost Tatum (to injury) and Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (to trades), leaving Derrick White and Jaylen Brown as the remaining stars from the roster. The Knicks and Bucks seem to be the only obstacles in the way

The Cavs will stay healthy

The Cavs have fallen apart in the previous two seasons. Therefore, many are skeptical that they will stay healthy this season. But each new season brings new opportunities, and a new chance to do something new.

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. However, they have added some depth to the bench to help them stay fresh. Deandre Hunter is their best player off the bench, and Dean Wade, Ty Jerome, and Sam Merrill all add something. The biggest wildcard will be Lonzo Ball. How much does he have left after his numerous knee injuries? If Ball can stay healthy off the bench, then he can give Mitchell and Garland much-needed rest and keep them fresh for the playoffs.

The Cavaliers will go deep in the playoffs

The Cavaliers are one of the Eastern Conference threats and will make a deep run this season. They went 64-18 last season, running through the NBA before pounding the Heat in the first round. Unfortunately, they stumbled against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This time, things will be different.

The Cavs will likely continue to play well. Overall, they could dominate again, going 60-22 while winning the top seed again. The Cavaliers will run through the eighth-seed Celtics in the first round. Next, they will dispatch the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, finally reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since LeBron James led them to an NBA title.

This will pit them against the Knicks, who fell to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Cavs will put up a great fight, they will likely fall to the Knicks, who are battle-tested and seasoned after enduring their own playoff struggles over the past few years. While this season will be better for the Cavs, there are a few things they will need to go right for them to make it to the NBA Finals.

The Eastern Conference is slightly weaker, with the potential fall of the Pacers and Celtics. While the Bucks will be better with Turner, things will not be as difficult as it was last season. The easiest Cavaliers predictions to make for this team are regular-season success. What they do in the playoffs is still a mystery.