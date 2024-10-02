Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Jaylon Tyson is fighting an uphill battle to start his NBA career. However, to Tyson, the journey is part of reaching the destination. With the rookie overflowing with confidence, it's hard not to notice him. So, while an uphill battle might seem like a struggle to some, to Tyson, it's just no big thing. The way Tyson carries himself translates easily to the court, where, early into training camp, he has gotten the attention of Cavs sixth man Caris LeVert.

“Jaylon knows how to play the game,” said LeVert as Cleveland wrapped up their first day of training camp. “You know what I mean? He's very smart. He knows what spots to be in offensively and defensively, and he's very eager to learn.

“He's played a lot of basketball. I didn't even know he was 21. I would've thought he was 24 or 25, the way that he kind of handles himself and knows where to be. But I think he gives a lot of upside. A lot of Cavs fans are going to be excited when they see him play. I think he fits right into what we do. He knows where to be out on the floor. He knows how to kind of change roles with who he shares the floor with. I think that's a valuable asset to have, especially on this team, and you have so many talented players. And I think he just understands who he is as a player, and that's a super underrated trait.”

Why Cavs fans should be high on rookie Jaylon Tyson

Based on what Atkinson said about Tyson and his eleven-man rotations, Tyson could be a contender for the Cavs' rotation at some point this season. However, his biggest hurdles are his development and getting more experience, which will come with time. Right now, Atkinson said he cannot pinpoint an elite skill of Tyson's. However, that isn't a knock against him. Instead, it just further drives home he's an all-around player.

“I just feel like I’m a winner,” Tyson said during Cleveland's media day. “If you’re a winner, you can plug in anywhere, you know? I’m willing to adjust.”

Tyson is eager to capitalize on any opportunity with the Cavs, and Atkinson knows how hungry Tyson is. When speaking with Tyson’s former college coach, Mark Madsen, head coach at the University of California, Atkinson received a glowing review. Madsen expressed confidence that Tyson would earn his place in the Cavs’ rotation. Those opportunities to earn a spot in the rotation will come. But with how he's impressing early into training camp, it may happen sooner rather than later.