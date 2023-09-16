Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman has found himself in hot water with the law.

On Friday evening, Altman was arrested and charged with impaired driving on a Cleveland highway, as reported by Fox8 News. State troopers pulled him over around 9 PM in a 2022 Lexus at a traffic stop where they learned Altman was under the influence. Here is what the patrol had to say, via Fox8:

“Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused.”

The patrol did make it clear however that Altman was cooperative and respectful throughout the process. Regardless, this is not a good look for the 41-year-old. He is an important piece of the Cavs organization and a big reason they have such a strong roster at the moment. Impaired driving should never happen but for someone in his position, it's inexcusable, which I'm sure he knows.

Koby Altman took over as the Cleveland president in January of last year and not long after that, pulled off a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. He was previously the GM and initially joined the Cavs franchise way back in 2012, slowly rising through the ranks. Altman played his part in helping them finally win a title in 2016 too with LeBron James at the forefront.

The Cavs have released a statement on the matter, via Woj:

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

We'll see if the team ends up punishing their president or not.