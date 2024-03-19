The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that superstar guard Donovan Mitchell will be out at least one week after recently undergoing a procedure to address a nasal fracture he suffered earlier this month.
🚨 Donovan Mitchell had a nose procedure and will be re-evaluated after one week, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/h5gxf125v6
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
As for what this means regarding Mitchell's status for the remainder of the season, the Cavs will provide an update once the All-Star is re-evaluated by medical personnel next week.
Impact of Mitchell's injury
The Cavs currently find themselves 43-25 in the Eastern Conference, putting them just one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed ahead of the playoffs. Mitchell has once again had an amazing season in Cleveland, averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 49 total games. He made his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance this season.
Mitchell suffered his nasal fracture on March 16 when the Cavs took on the Houston Rockets. The injury occurred when Mitchell's teammate, Tristan Thompson, hit him with an inadvertent elbow, resulting in the star immediately going to the ground. It appeared as if the team's medical staff set Mitchell's nose back in place on the bench before he went to the locker room. The five-time All-Star did not return to this game, nor did he play in Cleveland's 108-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
With Mitchell sidelined against the Pacers, it was Caris LeVert who stepped into the starting lineup and led the team to a victory with 23 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. also thrived in his bench role, scoring 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep in his debut with the Cavs.
As a result of Mitchell being sidelined once more, the Cavaliers are again relying on their depth with the playoffs drawing near. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will continue to be in the spotlight, especially since Evan Mobley has also missed the last seven games with an ankle injury. The Cavs have gone 10-9 without Mitchell on the court this season.
Now set to miss the remainder of the week, Mitchell will be sidelined for two big matchups against the Miami Heat as well as a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. All three games will have playoff-like atmospheres for Cleveland.
Whether or not Mitchell can return in time for next Monday's game at home against the Charlotte Hornets is unknown at this time.