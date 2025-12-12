The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention before the calendar flipped to December. However, the team’s futility in 2025 could lead to a franchise-altering addition in 2026.

Las Vegas is in the running for the top pick in the 2026 draft. And, after a rocky season with Geno Smith under center, the team could select a new quarterback in April. Maxx Crosby recently weighed in on potential first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The young QB caught the veteran pass rusher’s eye with his postgame comments after leading Indiana to a Big Ten Championship over Ohio State.

“That quarterback, that might’ve been the funniest interview of all time. And I’m not going to lie, bro, I was in tears laughing. I’ve become– I’m a fan of him now,’ the Raiders DE said on The Rush with Maxx Crosby.

“He gave me big Jameis Winston vibes for sure. He’s a baller, he’s going to win the Heisman now,” Crosby added.

Fernando Mendoza could join Maxx Crosby on the Raiders in 2026

Mendoza was just a bit hyped up during an interview following the Hoosiers’ big win. Voice cracking, the Heisman Trophy finalist couldn’t contain his flippin’ excitement during the overwhelming moment.

"It sounds so beautiful! … The Hoosiers are flippin champs!" 🔥 Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza after leading the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Championship 🏆pic.twitter.com/o8iBCGkhFZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025

While a great deal can change between December and April, current mock drafts have Mendoza off the board first. The Raiders could very well be making that pick in four months. And the team will almost certainly be in the market for a quarterback.

Las Vegas fell to 2-11 with last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Backup QB Kenny Pickett was pressed into action, taking over for an injured Geno Smith. And Pickett is set to make his first start for the Raiders on Sunday as Smith deals with shoulder and back ailments.

Las Vegas appears likely to reset with an all-new quarterback room after a miserable 2025 campaign. Perhaps Mendoza will join Crosby in Las Vegas next season. The question is, will Pete Carroll still be around or will he go one-and-done with the Raiders.