With a 5-5 record in their last ten games, things have been topsy-turvy for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Much of that concerns Donovan Mitchell, who has missed Cleveland's last seven games with a bothersome knee injury. In that span, the Cavs are 3-4 and are 9-9 overall this season without Mitchell.
When Mitchell isn't out there, resting on the bench, Cleveland's offense becomes unsteady. So, when he sits for stretches like these, it becomes even harder for the Cavs to find offensive consistency. That's why with Mitchell listed as questionable and considered a likely game-time decision for Cleveland on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans, it's a lifeline for the Cavs.
That's because, during Cleveland’s hot streak from mid-December to the All-Star break, Mitchell posted a ridiculous 29.4 points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game – leading them to the best record in the NBA in that stretch. Mitchell raises the bar for everyone in Cleveland.
When he's on the court, the Cavs outscore teams by 9.6 points per 100 possessions, averaging 118.4 points per 100 possessions overall. But, when he's off the floor, especially during this bumpy stretch, Cleveland is only able to muster 113.6 points per 100 possessions per game, getting outscored by 2.2 points per 100 possessions. In simpler terms, when Mitchell is on the floor, the Cavs boast a top-three offense and a top-two defense compared to the rest of the league. But, when he's not on the court, whether it's due to rest or injury, Cleveland is hamstrung by an offense that's one of the league's 10 worst and a slightly below-average defense compared to other NBA teams.
Given that context, it further solidifies Mitchell's MVP case, despite being no longer eligible for the award. Regardless, Mitchell is MVP for the Cavs on the court, not just because of how he impacts Cleveland statistically. Mitchell's presence ensures the Cavs remain highly competitive. Without him, blunders that Cleveland have been showcased become too commonplace.
Cavs need Donovan Mitchell to return soon
If Mitchell returns to the court against the Pelicans, the Cavs will look more like their old selves, even if he's on a likely minute restriction. Getting Mitchell would be a shot in the arm and bring normalcy to a Cleveland that's trying to find its way to the postseason with less than 20 games to go in the regular season.
Intangibly and statistically, getting Mitchell back will be a good thing for the Cavs. Something more obvious couldn't be stated about anything. But what's less obvious is that Mitchell's return will also be a welcome reprieve for Cleveland star point guard Darius Garland.
With Mitchell sidelined due to his knee, the Cavs have put the bulk of the offensive load on Garland's shoulders. Sure, there are moments where Garland looks more than capable of handling the responsibility – just look back at his 34 points and 8 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which led to an inspiring win over the league’s best defense. But, between those highs, there are plenty of lows for Garland as well.
It makes sense why Garland hasn't been able to find consistency, it's something he's struggled with all season due to his own injuries. But, after his latest jaw injury, Garland shared with the media that he isn't feeling 100% physically fit and is still working back to proper in-game shape.
With that in mind, it makes sense why Garland, who missed nearly two months, doesn't look comfortable working double duty for Cleveland. So, if Mitchell returns to the court against the Pelicans, Garland and the Cavs will be better off for it.
Besides, with the playoffs so close, there's no time like the present for Mitchell to come back and right the ship. Granted, it'll all depend on his knee so whether or not he plays won't be clear until moments before things are underway in New Orleans.