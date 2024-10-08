Making an NBA debut is always challenging, even after playing during Summer League action. Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson is no exception. Although he's impressed his Cavs teammates with his veteran-like approach, which he shared before Cleveland hosted the Chicago Bulls in preseason action, Tyson still has rookie jitters.

“I'm starting to get jitters already,” said Tyson during Cleveland's shootaround. “It's only 11 o'clock. So, I'm excited and ready to show everybody what I've been working on.”

When asked if he's usually one to get pre-game jitters, Tyson dove even further into his headspace, even if it's only preseason action.

“No, I don't,” said Tyson. “But, this is a different level that a lot of people dream of being on. But I'm finally here. It's finally right in front of me.”

During training camp, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson was asked what he expects from Tyson. While the Cavs' new coach didn't say whether or not he'll be immediately playing, he did praise Tyson for what he's done so far and the impact he could make in the future.

“He's been great in open gyms,” said Atkinson. “He seems like one of those players that's going to find a way. He does a lot of things well. Maybe not at an elite NBA skill right now, but a good cutter and a good offense rebounder. All of those things role players do … He's been really intriguing and played well the first day of camp.”

Cleveland doesn't need Tyson to be Mr. Do-it-all in his rookie season. That makes it even more plausible that Tyson can shine right away for the Cavs, even in limited minutes with established players in Cleveland's rotation ahead of him. But, it's still fair to wonder what to expect from Tyson this season.

What is Jaylon Tyson's expected role with the Cavs this year?

When Tyson was asked about his expected role this season, he expressed sentiments similar to Atkinson's.

“I don't exactly know,” said Tyson. “Obviously, we have to get through the rest of preseason and then I'll know a clear view. But right now, it's just being the best teammate I could be, and when I get in, take advantage of my minutes.”

Tyson could be a contender for the Cavs' rotation at some point this season. However, his biggest hurdles are his development and getting more experience, which will come with time. Tyson fills a clear-cut need for Cleveland as a perimeter player who has showcased his ability to pass, dribble, and shoot. When breaking down the wings on the Cavs, Max Strus is the only other player who can do all three reliably.

The Cleveland rookie has the right mentality heading into his rookie season with Cleveland. Based on what Atkinson has said about Tyson and his eleven-man rotations, Tyson could be a contender for the Cavs' rotation at some point this season. Atkinson said he cannot pinpoint an elite skill of Tyson's. However, that isn't a knock against him. Instead, it just further drives home he's an all-around player.

“I just feel like I’m a winner,” Tyson said during Cleveland's media day. “If you’re a winner, you can plug in anywhere, you know? I’m willing to adjust.”

So, while there's a path for Tyson to navigate, he does fill a clear need for the Cavs. With his NBA debut nearly here, Tyson can showcase the work that has been turning heads during Cleveland's training camp. Tyson is eager to capitalize on any opportunity with the Cavs, and it all begins at home against the Bulls.