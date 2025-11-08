Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic continues to make basketball look easy. On Friday night, the reigning Finals MVP powered the Nuggets to an NBA Cup group-stage win over the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while shooting a ridiculous 12-of-15 from the field, per BasketballNetwork.

Jamal Murray chipped in 23 points and eight assists, and Aaron Gordon added 18 on another efficient night. Gordon, who’s been a steady third option this season, earned high praise from the “Prime on NBA” broadcast crew, which includes Udonis Haslem. After the game, Haslem asked Jokic about Gordon’s growth and role in Denver’s offense.

“I bet you remember in the Finals,” Jokic told Haslem, referencing Denver’s 2023 championship run over Haslem’s Miami Heat. “He learned to play in that way. When he came from Orlando where he averaged more points, I wouldn’t say he’s playing better basketball, but he really knows where his points are at. He’s really using his dominance on the smaller guy. I think we have a luxury to have him on our team.”

The sly mention of the Finals wasn’t lost on anyone. It served as a playful reminder of Denver’s five-game triumph over Miami to secure its first NBA title. Gordon averaged 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in that series, thriving as a defensive anchor and opportunistic scorer.

Jokic Gives Unexpected Praise to Amazon Prime Studio Crew

After wrapping up his on-court dominance, Jokic joined the Amazon Prime Video postgame crew of Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Haslem for a satellite interview. The two-time Finals MVP seemed in good spirits, fielding questions with his signature dry humor.

As the interview wrapped, Jokic delivered a final line that caught fans’ attention: “This is good, this is fun. Much better,” AwfulAnnouncing reports.

Jokic giving praise to the Prime crew: “This is good, this is fun. Much better” pic.twitter.com/QAV7wEy8xx — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 8, 2025

The quip quickly circulated online, with viewers debating what, or who, Jokic was comparing the Amazon Prime broadcast to. Some speculated he was referring to another network’s postgame coverage, while others chalked it up to Jokic’s playful personality. Either way, the remark added another layer of intrigue to his already colorful public persona.

The Joker’s ability to blend dominance with humor remains unmatched, and even after a near triple-double, he managed to turn a lighthearted jab into the night’s viral moment.