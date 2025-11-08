New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields went into the bye week on a high after riding an intense roller-coaster of emotions, and he will have a chance to build on that euphoric feeling this Sunday. The 2021 first-round draft pick will start under center versus the Cleveland Browns, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Fields helped the Jets erase a 31-16 fourth-quarter deficit, in what was a thrilling and desperately-needed 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. First-year head coach Aaron Glenn is standing by him once more and hopes, that after a chaotic and potentially pivotal trade deadline, the mobile signal-caller can instill more optimism within the fan base.

Glenn had yet to name a starting QB for this battle between bumbling and long-suffering NFL franchises, leaving the public to speculate if Tyrod Taylor would actually get the nod. When team owner Woody Johnson publicly made critical comments about the struggling Fields, many believed a change was inevitable. A clutch showing in Cincy bought the 26-year-old another week on the job. He understands what is at stake.

Article Continues Below

The Jets shipped out homegrown stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on Tuesday and are expected to address the quarterback position in the NFL Draft. Fields will almost certainly not factor into the organization's long-term plans, but he can still showcase his abilities for a future employer.

Following an abysmal 1-7 start to the campaign, many fans would prefer if the team just kept losing and secured the No. 1 overall pick. A win could do a great deal for Justin Fields, however, both career-wise and personally.

Although his days as a starting NFL quarterback appear numbered, the former Ohio State star has at least one more opportunity to impress. If he can overcome a daunting Myles Garrett-led pass-rushing attack on Sunday afternoon, Fields should be moving forward with new confidence.