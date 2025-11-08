Alabama basketball guard Davion Hannah appeared to suffer some sort of back injury early in Saturday's game against St. John's. Hannah was attempting to score a basket which led to the injury scare. He was able to walk off the floor, but was clearly in pain.

Video via FOX College Hoops on X, formerly Twitter:

Davion Hannah is up and walking after going up for a tough bucket and appearing to injure his back. pic.twitter.com/lKK6bzRH7T — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alabama was already dealing with multiple injury questions heading into the contest. The last thing the team needs is more injury uncertainty. Hannah is an impactful player and the hope is that he avoided a serious injury.

According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Alabama head coach Nate Oats checked on Hannah immediately after the injury scare.

“Nate Oats out on the floor here at MSG to check on Davion Hannah who had a collision at the rim during some frenetic action. Hannah limped off towards the huddle,” Zagoria wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Hannah will return to the game.

Hannah was a four-star recruit heading into college. A talented combo-guard, he has a legitimate opportunity to make a significant impact with Alabama basketball this season.

Updates will continue to be monitored and provided on his injury status as they are made available.

Alabama is ranked No. 15 overall. They are hoping to upset No. 5 St. John's on Saturday. Accomplishing the feat will prove to be a challenge, but it has been a back-and-forth affair as of this story's writing. The Crimson Tide could receive a pivotal early season momentum boost by pulling off the upset without question.

If Alabama plays up to its full potential, the team could emerge as a true contender during the 2025-26 campaign.