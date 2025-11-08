Texas Tech football is one last-minute road loss away from a perfect record and first-place standing in the underrated Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders are eyeing their first 10-win campaign since the late great Mike Leach roamed the sidelines in Lubbock and are one of only two programs that currently rank in the top-five in both points scored and points allowed. Alas, Joey McGuire's boys have not received a ton of national praise, with focus still revolving around the Big Ten and SEC. Pairing Patrick Mahomes with Pat McAfee inside Jones AT&T Stadium is a good way to change that.

The Kansas City Chiefs legend and former Texas Tech star served the coveted guest picker role on ESPN's College GameDay, showing support for his Alma mater ahead of its huge home matchup versus undefeated BYU. Mahomes predicted the Red Raiders to win, of course, citing a dominant defense that has surrendered 20 points or more only twice this year. He also threw some Heisman support in the direction of playmaking linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who has a whopping seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and 40 solo tackles.

Mahomes' confidence in the Red Raiders is unquestioned, but McAfee ramped up the three-time Super Bowl MVP's level of enthusiasm when he broke into the promo-style routine that has defined his GameDay tenure so far. After teasing a BYU prediction, the All-Pro punter-turned-popular-media-personality extolled Texas Tech football.

“You step foot in this town one time, you think to yourself, ‘this is a football god's dream,'” McAfee said. “This is the Texas Tech Red Raiders' time, and I'm going with the Texas Tech Red Raiiiiiders in the biggest game in the history of BYUUUU!”

BYU IS UNDEFEATED @PatrickMahomes… THIS IS THE TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS TIME HERE COMES THE MASKED RIDER I LOVE LUBBOCK, TEXAS AND I LOVE THIS FOOTBALL TEAM #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/rMzhLnHWRM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2025

Mahomes and McAfee, who have a clear contrast in styles, did their part to drum up excitement for the squad that the College Football Playoff selection committee presently has slotted in at No. 8. Texas Tech should cement its place in the 12-team field, something it has never done before, if it defeats the Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders led No. 7 BYU 13-0 at halftime but did fail to score at the goal line before the break, giving their opponent a chance to garner momentum. Patrick Mahomes and Pat McAfee are watching intently as this previously unheralded program seeks one of its most important wins ever.