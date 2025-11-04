Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic can be pretty unfair to deal with on the court for opposing teams. Despite his utter lack of athleticism and speed, Jokic makes up for those with the many other brilliant things he does with the basketball — perhaps none better than his ability to find his teammates.

Jokic’s passing ability has become the stuff of legend in the NBA. At his size and the position he plays, he shouldn’t be dribbling the ball as well as he does on an almost nightly basis.

On Monday night, Jokic flashed his uncanny playmaking skills during one incredible moment in the first quarter of Denver's home game against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

After taking a pass from guard Jamal Murray at the top of the 3-point line, the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player immediately — and casually — zipped a pass to a cutting Aaron Gordon, who went backdoor after catching Kings guard and former Nugget Russell Westbrook sleeping on defense. Gordon then went up and threw down a two-handed dunk to stretch Denver's lead to seven points at that point.

But the most impressive part of the sequence was the ball barely grazing Sabonis' hair before landing in the hands of Gordon.

Nikola Jokic messes up Domantas Sabonis' hair with the laser assist to Aaron Gordon HD version. pic.twitter.com/jqzVtspg9X — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

When it was all said and done in the game, Jokic and the Nuggets collected their fourth win of the season by coming away with a 130-124 win over the Kings.

As usual, Jokic led the charge for his team, as he finished with 34 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers, 14 assists, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and just a turnover in 36 minutes of work.

Westbrook paced the Kings with 26 points, 12 boards and six assists in 37 minutes while shooting 10-for-17 from the floor, but he had six turnovers and was a minus-5 overall.

The 2025-26 NBA season has only started, so fans can expect to see a whole lot more basketball magic from Jokic, who is now in his 11th playing season in the league.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets will play host to the Miami Heat this coming Thursday for the second of Denver's four-game homestand