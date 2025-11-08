Do the Green Bay Packers have a position battle brewing? Brandon McManus seemed to be the answer to Green Bay's kicking woes in 2024 after a year of Anders Carlson's missed kicks. After suffering a leg injury this season, though, Green Bay turned to Lucas Havrisik in the interim.

Havrisik was excellent for the Packers in those two games, making six extra points and four field-goal attempts. That includes a 61-yarder that became the new franchise record for longest kick. Once McManus was cleared to play, he took over once again as Green Bay's primary kicker. However, Havrisik remained on the roster.

McManus has since struggled in his return to action. Of the Packers' kicker's seven field-goal attempts, three have missed. Two of those misses were under 50 yards, a makeable field goal by modern NFL standards. It's led to questions about whether McManus should remain as the starter.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has remained steadfast in his decision to keep McManus as the starter. Despite his initial comments, he thinks that the veteran should still be this team's kicker moving forward.

Article Continues Below

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Brandon McManus is the kicker and too much was read into his remark about it being a competition, saying ‘Every spot is a competition,'” per Rob Demovsky.

Here was LaFleur's earlier statement, implying that there was a competition between McManus and Havrisik.

“I think every time it’s a competitive situation,” LaFleur said. “So, we’re going to have both the guys kick today, and we’ll kind of see where Brandon’s at in terms of his health and whatnot and go with who we feel like gives us the best opportunity to go out there and compete and win.”

McManus' missed 43-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers ultimately cost the Packers the win. With both teams in a defensive deadlock, a make there would have put more pressure on Bryce Young's final drive. Instead, the Panthers were able to comfortably drive down the field knowing that overtime was a probable possibility. Rico Dowdle's electric runs gave Carolina great field position to hit the game-winning kick.