Sydney Sweeney might be preparing for her biggest role yet, and this time, it might not be on set. The Euphoria star, who recently starred as trailblazing fighter Christy Martin in the biopic Christy, revealed that the experience sparked a genuine curiosity about entering the boxing ring herself, per TMZ.

“There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?’” Sweeney told David Evans of Sportscasting. “Christy said she’d sign me up. So this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is. Yeah, I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick.”

Sweeney’s portrayal of Martin required intense physical training, including months of conditioning that reportedly led her to gain more than 30 pounds of muscle. She’s been open about the mental and physical transformation the role demanded, and now it seems that work may have opened a new door for her.

Sydney Sweeney is planning a real boxing match after starring in a fighting movie 😯 “In the middle of filming I was like, ‘I love this.’ This isn’t as hypothetical as you think it is. I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick. You’ll have to wait, I’m serious. Stay… pic.twitter.com/cnPYFAAZs7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 7, 2025

The actress’s remarks quickly caught the attention of someone who knows a thing or two about dominating in the ring, Claressa Shields, the undisputed world champion known as the “G.W.O.A.T.” (Greatest Woman of All Time).

Claressa Shields Extends an Offer

TMZ Sports caught up with Shields in New York, where she enthusiastically threw her support behind the idea of Sweeney giving boxing a real shot, and even offered to train her.

Article Continues Below

“I think every woman should experience one,” Shields said. “Win, lose or draw. But if she played Christy Martin and I heard she did MMA back in her younger years … hell, why not?”

The 29-year-old champion, who recently secured an $8 million fight deal with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions, even provided some quick advice for Sweeney.

“The jab is the most powerful punch in boxing and anybody that’s stronger than you, you hit them in the stomach,” Shields explained. “Then they get weaker.”

When asked about whether Sweeney should wear protective gear for her first bout, Shields was practical. “You don’t need to do the no headgear your first time. Maybe after you do it a couple times, take the headgear off,” she said.

The mutual respect between the Hollywood star and the boxing icon shows how seriously Sweeney’s training was taken during Christy’s production. While Sweeney hasn’t confirmed any specific plans for a match, the idea of her stepping into a ring with Claressa Shields in her corner already has fans imagining the crossover moment of the year.

Whether or not the actress actually fights, one thing is clear: Sydney Sweeney doesn’t just play strong women on screen, she becomes them.