The New York Jets are seemingly all-in on a rebuild after trading away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for multiple draft picks. It appears the club is already preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, as general manager Darren Mougey is reportedly in attendance at the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

It's said that Mougey, along with senior football advisor Rick Spielman, is attending the Big Ten matchup presumably to watch Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, according to Jordan Reid of ESPN. Of course, there are other players the Jets brass could be watching. However, it's believed New York is seeking a new quarterback, and Mendoza is considered one of the top prospects for next year's draft.

“Jets GM Darren Mougey and senior football advisor, Rick Spielman, are among a heavy contingent from the team in attendance at the Indiana/Penn State game today. QB Fernando Mendoza is a notable name prospect in that match-up.”

Mendoza, who is 22 years old, has emerged as a top prospect thanks to his brilliant play with the Hoosiers. After playing his first two years of college football with the California Golden Bears, Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana in the 2025 offseason. He's played a key role in leading the Hoosiers to the No. 2 ranking, as he entered the Week 11 matchup with 2,124 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns (leads the Big Ten) while completing 72.3% of his pass attempts.

He's also added four additional touchdowns on the ground, making Mendoza a reliable dual-threat quarterback. If the NFL season ended today, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick overall. Wherever the team falls in the 2026 draft, the franchise has plenty of ammo to trade up and take Mendoza if the front office feels that's the necessary move.

Look for the Jets to be heavily involved in scouting the upcoming quarterback class, as the Justin Fields experiment seemingly failed. New York owns five total first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.