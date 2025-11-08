Currently, Indiana Football is ranked No.2 in the country and has a 9-0 record. That is attributable to many things, but it all starts with head coach Curt Cignetti.

On Saturday, Cignetti provided insight into his state of mind and how he approaches the game, per Fox College Football. Essentially, he says that nothing stands in his way or raddles him.

“Nothing concerns me,” Cignetti said to Jenny Taft.

"Nothing concerns me"@JennyTaft talks with @IndianaFootball's Curt Cignetti before kickoff

On Saturday, Indiana is taking on Penn State as they are in the midst of Big Ten play. They are off to their best start in program history since 1967, when they started 8-0 and as they did in 2024. Among Indiana's most significant wins were a 56-6 blowout over UCLA.

In addition, they secured a 30-20 win over No.6 Oregon. Altogether, the Hoosiers are one of the top running and defensive teams in the country.

Currently, they are ranked No.2 in ESPN's list of the top SP+ teams in the nation. At the same time, they are one of the top rushing programs that have rushed for over 300 yards on many occasions.

Also, Indiana is getting by with a little help of QB Fernando Mendoza. Currently, he has thrown of 2,124 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Additionally, he has QB rating of 90.1.

Curt Cignetti's impact on Indiana goes a long way

For time and memorium, Indiana has been known as a prominent basketball program for obvious reasons. However, under Cignetti, football has sprung back to life.

Altogether, he has brought in a strong winning culture rooted in discpline, setting high standards, and consistency.

Since arriving in 2023, Cignetti has compiled an overall record of 20-2. In the process, the Hoosiers have become a national contender.

In October, Cignetti signed a massive eight-year $93 million contract after they upset Oregon. A solidifcation of his efforts to turn the program around in a major way.