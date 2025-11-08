The No. 20 USC Trojans earned a big 38-17 Week 11 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, advancing to a 7-2 record on the season. However, during the game, the Trojans turned plenty of heads after calling a fake punt play that had their third-string quarterback line up as the punter. On Saturday morning, Dave Portnoy called out the program, and Matt Leinart wasn't having any of it.

During his “Rant of the Week” segment on “Big Noon Kickoff,” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy claimed he dislikes college football teams allowing multiple players on the roster to wear the same number. He believes that USC got away with a cheap move by putting their third-string quarterback in for the fake punt play, as he shares the same number as the punter.

“I've got a problem with this. I don't know when it started. I hate college football, how they're giving out the same number on multiple teams,” said Portnoy. “You can have three No. 3s. Last night in USC against Northwestern, this problem came to a hit. USC, who are dirtbags, they put out the punter; it looked like the punter wearing No. 80. It was actually the third-string backup quarterback, and he threw a pass.

“This should be jibbed! You put out a guy, he looks like the punter. Oh no, it's a quarterback! Play goes for a first down. I don't know when we started doing this. There should be one No. 1, one No. 2… Get rid of the double numbers.”

"Get rid of the double numbers." 🤔@stoolpresidente gives us his rant of the week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oFStNgKKa5 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 8, 2025

Matt Leinart couldn't disagree with Dave Portnoy more. As soon as “Big Noon Kickoff” cut back to the main panel, the former USC quarterback blasted Portnoy, calling him a dirtbag over his take.

“By the way, that's Dave's worst rant of the year,” said Leinart. “That's a terrible rant, Dave. Dave Portnoy is the biggest dirtbag of all time. Am I right, Iowa fans?”

"Dave Portnoy is the biggest dirtbag of all-time" Fair to say @MattLeinartQB did not agree with @stoolpresidente's rant on USC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TZexMhEOu8 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 8, 2025

The NCAA enacted a rule in 2020 that only two players on a roster can wear the same number. The catch is that both players must play different positions, and are not allowed to be on the field at the same time. So, USC did not break any rules and instead took advantage of a rule.

Prior to 2020, there was no limit on how many players on a roster could wear the same jersey number. But the same caveat was in play; none of them could play the same position or be on the field simultaneously. College football teams have to utilize this rule due to the size of the rosters.