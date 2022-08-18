5 must-watch games on Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

The NBA is back in just under two months, and the Boston Celtics will resume their hunt for Banner 18.

After coming so close to winning it all last year, the Celtics were bound to have some highly touted games, and the release of the 2022-23 NBA schedule confirmed that in a major way.

Our schedule has arrived ☘️ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2022

Next season, the C’s will have 37 nationally televised games, the third-most in the entire league, with matchups that feature classic rivalries as well as newfound ones. Additionally, Boston will play on Opening Night, Christmas Day, and MLK Day.

So, with all these prime-time slots, which 2022-23 Celtics games should fans mark on their calendars?

Must-watch games on Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In a Boston rivalry that’s really only second to one (that means you, LA), the Celtics will open up their season at TD Garden against Philly. And not only is this the Celtics’ first game, but it is also the first game of the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Last year, the two Atlantic Division foes split their matchups evenly (2-2), and this season could offer similar competitiveness. Coming off an active offseason, the Sixers landed a few key role players in De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and P.J. Tucker. All of these additions give Philly greater defensive depth and 3-point prowess, but most importantly, capable backup to the All-Star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

After taking a pay cut, Harden is returning to Philly with one goal in mind: to win his first ring and bring the City of Brotherly Love its first NBA title since 1983. Following a near-MVP campaign in 2021-22, Embiid will share that mindset in the new season too, and the offensively gifted pair is sure to give Boston some trouble in their divisional games.

These two Eastern Conference juggernauts will both debut their improved lineups on Opening Night and the renewal of their historic rivalry should be must-see TV.

Dec. 10 @ Golden State Warriors

For Boston fans, the Celtics and Warriors have unfinished business. After a disappointing NBA Finals that saw the C’s fall just two games short of their championship aspirations, Boston will have another shot at Golden State on the road in December.

The last time the Celtics visited the Chase Center was Game 5 of the Finals, where Boston almost mounted a late comeback that would have put them ahead in the series before going back home. Instead, Jayson Tatum and company fumbled their golden opportunity and lost 104-94, which inevitably set the Celtics up for a series-ending Game 6 loss.

Undoubtedly, the Celtics are hungry to prove that while they couldn’t finish the job last year, this season will be different. Of course, Golden State is still returning all of its regular stars and will attempt to run it back, so this Finals rematch should be just as entertaining as it was in June.

Dec. 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA Christmas Day slate has become a staple in its regular season, and the 2022-23 NBA schedule is no different with its key holiday matchups. On the 25th, the Celtics will host the Bucks in their first meeting at TD Garden since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in May.

Boston fans should remember that day fondly, as Grant Williams shocked the world with 27 points and helped demolish Milwaukee 109-81. Williams outscored former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in that decisive game, so he’ll surely be back with a vengeance for this marquee matchup.

Also, Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was notably absent from that series due to injury, but will most likely be in action on Christmas. Since we missed out on the full rotations of Boston and Milwaukee last time around, this game will show how things could have played out at full strength while displaying some of the best talent in the East.

Jan. 24 @ Miami Heat

In another playoff rematch, the C’s will square off against the Heat on the road in late January. Although this won’t be the first time the Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA schedule features Miami, it will offer a more accurate, post-All-Star break view of both squads.

Moreover, this game is a part of the new NBA Rivals Week, which will have showdowns between some of the NBA’s fiercest rivals the week after the 2023 All-Star Game.

New this year: "NBA Rivals Week"

11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28:

– Celtics/Heat

– Clippers/Lakers

– Nets/76ers

– Grizzlies/Warriors

– Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball

– Suns/Mavericks

– Timberwolves/Grizzlies

– Raptors/Warriors

– Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid

– Knicks/Nets

– Lakers/Celtics — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 17, 2022

While the Heat and Celtics do not have a longstanding feud, a rivalry has certainly developed over the course of the 2010s and early 2020s. Since 2010, Boston and Miami have played 30 playoff games against one another over the course of five series, with Miami holding a narrow 16-14 head-to-head lead. Most recently, though, the Celtics won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena last year, as Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

The Heat, who haven’t had their roster shuffled much, will seek revenge against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions in this matchup and add another chapter to the Miami-Boston rivalry.

Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Some of the previous 2022-23 Celtics games will supplement Boston’s history with teams like Philly, Milwaukee, and Miami, yet none of that can compare to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

At the end of January, Boston will play Los Angeles at home in the perpetually anticipated matchup. It’ll be the second meeting between the two in the 2022-23 NBA season, but there’s something especially satisfying in seeing the C’s take on the Lakers in front of a rocking TD Garden.

Plus, it will be the first time the newly extended LeBron James faces off against the Green Team in Beantown since his cutting comments insulting Celtics fans. With these remarks in mind, jeers will come James’ way in what will be — and always is — a contentious, high-stakes game.