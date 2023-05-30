Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Boston Celtics were so close.

Boston fought its way back into playoff contention after falling to a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics fell in a 103-84 loss to the Heat at TD Garden after they tied things up at 3 games apiece behind the 28 and 26 points of Heat forwards Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. Boston forward Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and hit eight of his 23 shot attempts on the Celtics’ home court.

“Just a terrible game when my team needed me most,” Brown said, via The Athletic Celtics Staff Writer Jay King. “My team turned to me to make plays, etcetera and I came up short I failed. I give credit to Miami but just a terrible job [by me].”

Boston has the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They may need to add some extra depth at either forward spot in the draft if they choose not to bring back a few of their free agents. The Celtics have six players listed on Spotrac’s 2023 Free Agents list, including three restricted free agents and forward Danilo Gallinari, who is listed with a player option for the 2023-24 season. Forward Grant Williams is listed as a restricted free agent, while forward Blake Griffin is an unrestricted free agent.

Who would be a good fit for the Celtics with their second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft? Can he be an early contributor, or will Boston need to wait for their selection to blossom into something special for their playoff-caliber roster?

A Fantastic Skillset for Both Forward Spots

Should Boston choose not to bring back Williams or Griffin, Mitchell could have the skillset needed to earn minutes as a small forward or a power forward for the Celtics.

Mitchell, a former 5-star recruit out of Tampa, Fla., played and started in 38 games for the Texas Longhorns, according to the team’s website. He brought down 3.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes played per game. The 6-foot-8-inch forward said he was working to improve his jump shot during a media availability with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month.

“I think that has been the biggest part,” Mitchell said, via The Rookie Wire Managing Editor Cody Taylor. “I’ve been putting a lot of work in and I think now just being able to show it and show that I can be more versatile — grab rebounds and push the ball myself; showing more parts of my game that maybe I wasn’t able to show.

“I think the main focus right now is just working on my jump shot. Constantly getting in the gym three times a day. Just working on the shot, working on the shot. I think that’s been the biggest focus right now through this process.”

Should he improve and become a more consistent option on the outside, Mitchell could be a reliable forward for the Celtics even before he hits his NBA potential.

Low Risk, High Reward

With a playoff-caliber core set and 13 players listed on Spotrac’s 2023-24 Salary Cap list for the Celtics, Boston can afford to take a risk with their second-round pick and wait a few years to see if he will pan out in the league. Nine players who played for the Celtics last season were 26 or younger, according to Basketball Reference.

“In spite of his lackluster production, Mitchell reminded NBA scouts why he was so highly regarded on several occasions with his unique combination of mobility, explosiveness, defensive instincts and finishing ability, areas that give him significant potential to continue to improve at just 19 years old,” ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony wrote in an April article.

It may take time, and some reps with the Maine Celtics, before Mitchell reaches his full NBA potential. But on a team where he will likely have less pressure to take on a more prominent role early in his career, he’ll have plenty of time to refine his craft before becoming a valuable part of the Celtics’ rotation.