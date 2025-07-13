The Chicago Bulls' biggest priority entering the offseason was to find a way to keep star guard Josh Giddey in town. A restricted free agent, the Bulls have always had the inside track when it comes to keeping Giddey around, but to this point, no deal has been reached. According to one NBA insider, Giddey has made an intriguing move during the Bulls' Summer League action that has drawn some attention.

Giddey starred for the Bulls down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign, as he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game over his final 24 contests of the season. As a result, Giddey wants a substantial pay raise, but Chicago hasn't met his asking price just yet. While Giddey is in Las Vegas for the team's Summer League action, he hasn't shown up to any of the Bulls' games, suggesting that contract talks between the two sides aren't going well.

“Josh Giddey is in Las Vegas, but has noticeably been absent from both Bulls games at Summer League,” Jake Fischer reported in a post on X. “Several veterans just sat courtside here. Certainly seems like an indication that negotiations between the point guard and Chicago are not trending in an amicable direction.”

Bulls have ground to cover in Josh Giddey contract negotiations

Once Giddey took on a bigger role for the Bulls, he quickly showed what he is capable of, which has incentivized the team to try to find a way to keep him in town. Giddey's RFA status has made his negotiations a bit more complex, and while it has seemed like Chicago has been close to extending him at several points, the fact that he's skipping the team's Summer League games, when several of the team's other veteran players are showing up and supporting their team, isn't a great sign.

There is still time for the Bulls to meet Giddey's asking price, but the longer they wait, the more time they give other teams to craft an offer for him that he could end up signing. For now, nothing appears imminent on this front, but who knows, maybe this move from Giddey could be what gets Chicago's front office to pony up and give him what he's looking for with his next deal.