The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their strong start in 2025 NBA Summer League, improving to 2-0 with a 94-83 win over the Denver Nuggets. Leading the charge was second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who delivered a strong 24-point performance capped by a vicious poster dunk over Tamar Bates late in the fourth quarter. The slam brought the crowd to life, none more so than Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards, who was sitting baseline and visibly hyped by the play.

TERRENCE SHANNON JR. WITH AUTHORITY 😤 Anthony Edwards was LOVING it!

Shannon’s dunk came in front of several key Timberwolves figures, including Edwards, Naz Reid, controlling owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, head coach Chris Finch, and associate head coach Micah Nori. Edwards, now a full-fledged star, couldn’t contain his excitement as he reacted to the emphatic slam.

Shannon downplayed the moment afterward, telling reporters, “Ant is always bringing the energy. But I didn’t think it was that crazy. That’s why I just started laughing… Ant’s my boy.”

Rookie guard Rob Dillingham, who assisted on Shannon’s poster, chimed in after the game, saying, “Ain’t nothing to think about. Who else is doing that? And he got me an assist.”

Dillingham, who struggled with turnovers and shooting in the Wolves’ Summer League opener, rebounded with a strong performance. He totaled 15 points and nine assists with just two turnovers, showcasing much-improved decision-making and offensive control.

The Timberwolves' Summer League roster, considered to be one of the most competitive in Las Vegas, features second-year players like Shannon, Dillingham, and Jaylen Clark, as well as rookie Joan Beringer. Clark contributed six points, including two 3-pointers, and added two steals and a block defensively. Tristen Newton also chipped in 12 points off the bench, adding valuable scoring depth.

On the other side, Denver couldn't keep up, falling to 0-2 in Summer League play. Their roster lacked the high-end talent and physicality of Minnesota's group. DaRon Holmes II, the Nuggets' lone recent draft pick who missed last season with a torn Achilles, finished with eight points and six rebounds, but appeared to still be regaining full mobility.

The Timberwolves’ next Summer League matchup is scheduled for Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons as they look to maintain their undefeated run.