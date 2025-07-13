The NBA offseason season might be in full swing, but the New York Knicks’ chemistry is only becoming more prevalent.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, and Mikal Bridges were in attendance for the Knicks’ Summer League matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The NBA’s social media team captured the moment with a photo, and teammate Josh Hart could not resist an opportunity to poke fun at Towns’ massive sneakers.

“Kat got them size 48s on,” Hart commented.

The Knicks are coming off of a long season that saw them make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While many would have considered this a successful campaign, the front office decided it was time to move on from head coach Tom Thibodeau.

New York hired former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown earlier this month, and are hoping he can help the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. He is a two-time Coach of the Year, and was fired midseason by the Kings.

Brown figures to be the kind of coach who will hold his players accountable on a nightly basis, and an attempt to cultivate a championship culture in New York.

“In general, I think that is part of my job,” Brown told the New York Post during his introductory news conference on Tuesday. “It’s one of my values, it’s accountability, but not just for players. Even for myself, I expect people to hold me accountable. But at the end of the day, it’s about relationships.”

Hart, Towns, and Bridges played pivotal roles in last season’s playoff run. They figure to be critical components of the Knicks’ future endeavors along with Brown and captain Jalen Brunson. The Knicks also signed Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz and Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason to supplement their bench.

It remains to be seen if Tyler Kolek, Mohamad Diawara, Ariel Hukporti, or any other members of the Knicks’ Summer League contingent will make a true impact during the regular season.