Portland Trail Blazers’ brand new star Yang Hansen continued his impressive NBA Summer League showing against the Memphis Grizzlies. Yang earlier made his debut against the Golden State Warriors on July 11, returning with a stacked two-way statline.

It included 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in less than 24 minutes on the court. He followed it up with an equally impressive showing in the 96-86 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the highlight of the night came in the form of a commanding dunk which saw Hansen receive the ball at the edge of the three-point zone. He proceeded to tower over Lawson Lovering, pulling off a spectacularly casual dunk which seems to be a major weapon in his arsenal.

HANSEN YANG CAUGHT A BODY 🤯pic.twitter.com/aNnVmKXCqF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Hansen produced 10 points, three assists, five rebounds and a poster block in 26 minutes while converting half of his overall attempts. Drafted 16th overall by the Grizzlies, Hansen was immediately traded to Portland for Cedric Coward, as well as future draft consideration, which included a 2028 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Hansen became the ninth Chinese player to ever be drafted in the NBA and previously played two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association for Qingdao Eagles. He averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists across two seasons and had been scouted by the Trail Blazers for two years.

Potentially a starting center in the NBA, Yang Hansen was considered a top prospect in China and has shown elite two-way potential in the summer league thus far. The player underwent huge improvement last season and was the CBA Defensive Player of the year in 2024. He also won the Rookie of the Year award for two straight seasons and is now hoping to continue that kind of form in the biggest basketball league in the world.