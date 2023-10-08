Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has agreed to a contract extension worth $30 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has agreed on a four-year, $30 million contract extension, agents Austin Brown, Max Saidman and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/sD9LgpmHZx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2023

The four-year contract extension for Payton Pritchard is fully guaranteed, according to Wojnarowski.

Pritchard, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Celtics after being selected with 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Pritchard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Celtics in his first three years.

Pritchard has been a productive guard in Boston's second unit when he's received playing time. His per-36 minute averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 40 percent three-point shooting are impressive, but Pritchard was in and out of the rotation last season for the Celtics.

With Boston acquiring Jrue Holiday to join Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics may have more playing time available off the bench after moving Malcolm Brogdon in the deal to the Portland Trail Blazers. Brogdon moved to the bench full-time last season and was named the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA, which limited Pritchard's playing time for the Celtics.

With a new long-term contract extension, Pritchard could be a bigger part of the picture for the Celtics this season and in the future backing up Holiday.

Payton Pritchard will play the 2023-24 season on the last year of his rookie deal before the contract extension kicks in. Pritchard is set to make a little over $4 million in yearly salary on the final year of his rookie scale contract.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had been rumored as a possible trade candidate for the Celtics, but after agreeing to a new contract extension, it seems more likely that Pritchard will be in the long-term plans for the Celtics moving forward.