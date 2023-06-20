Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has been on the trade block for some time, yet a deal could finally occur during the 2023 NBA Draft.

On Thursday night, the Celtics could stay put in the draft and use the No. 35 pick in the second round. Or, they could package their selection with Pritchard and possibly move up into the first round for more options, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Whether or not that'll happen remains to be seen, as the C's value Pritchard and don't seem eager to trade him away for nothing.

“The Celtics remain high on Pritchard,” O'Connor said. “So he’s viewed as a valuable trade chip.”

It makes sense for the Celtics to part ways with Pritchard, as the Oregon native has expressed interest in playing elsewhere. Right now, he's stuck near the bottom of Boston's guard-heavy roster, which has prevented him from really shining. This past season he averaged just 13.4 minutes per outing and only played in 48 games.

Payton Pritchard has made it clear he wants to be traded this off-season, per @ByJayKing and @JaredWeissNBA. pic.twitter.com/tqSx12PYSs — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 1, 2023

Essentially, there isn't enough opportunity for Pritchard in Boston. The 6-foot-1 guard has been linked to the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and multiple other teams that'd be able to give him more playing time. He has plenty of offensive ability and speed and with a little more development, he could become a solid ball handler off the bench.

As for the Celtics, they require a guard with greater defensive upside and passing ability than Pritchard. Whether they look for that in the 2023 NBA Draft or a potential player swap will likely be decided this summer.