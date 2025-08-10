Oregon football is once again seeking the type of success it had in 2024, and then some. The Ducks won the Big Ten in their first season playing in the conference. They were the number one team in the nation and clinched a bye in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, that was the end of Oregon football's good fortune, as they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. As the team preps for 2025, sophomore Dante Moore has looked to take over the starting quarterback role. Unfortunately, according to Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning, Moore didn't really standout in his first scrimmage.

“I don’t know that anything necessarily stood out,” Lanning said to the press Saturday. “Like I said, I think defense won the day. They were able to get some three-and-outs. The [offense] operated efficiently but we just didn’t create any explosives and didn’t have some of the downfield passing attack that we have had in other days of fall camp. I’ve come in here before and told you that offense had won the day, but today I feel like defense won that.”

While it's good that the defense was strong during the scrimmage, it's not too surprising Moore struggled as well. While the sophomore showed promise during his freshman year at UCLA, it was well known when he transferred to the Oregon football program after the 2023 season that he would need more development. Offensive coordinator Will Stein runs one of the most explosive systems in college football. If Moore can't get if off the ground, will Lanning and Stein decide to turn to fellow sophomore transfer Austin Novosad?

Can Oregon football once again clinch CFP berth in 2025?

After the success the Ducks had in 2024, it's clear that the program and its fans expect more in 2025. So, an undefeated regular season plus Big Ten title win is not enough. The Oregon football team needs to get deeper into the College Football Playoff. Losing in the quarterfinals won't cut it in 2025.

For Lanning and Stein, the goal will always remain the same: winning the CFP national championship. No matter how they complete that goal, it's all that matters. If Moore continues to struggle against his own defense, will he be able to compete in the Big Ten week in and week out? If not, then the Oregon football program might become Novosad's to pilot.