The Michigan football team has some things to fix offensively if it wants to be a contender this season, and everything out of fall camp suggests that things are trending in the right direction. We know that the Wolverines will have solid running backs as Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes have proved to be superb talent, but the questions lie in the passing game. Marshall discussed the offensive progress recently, and it sounds like things are a lot different.

Michigan hired a new offensive coordinator in the offseason as Chip Lindsey is now leading the unit. The Wolverines will also have a new quarterback this year as true freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to start. Those additions seem to be paying off nicely.

“For Chip [Lindsey] and Coach Moore to balance their offense and put it out there on the field, it's scary, and we've been challenging our defense,” Jordan Marshall said, according to an article from 247Sports. “And to have that competitiveness with our defense which again, I've said this before, we play the best defense every single day. To go against those guys and have that competitive juice, this is going to be one scary team.”

Lindsey had a lot of success with Drake Maye at North Carolina, and the Michigan football team gives him a lot of similar weapons to work with.

“He came from UNC and he had a great quarterback, great receivers, great running back, so they know what he can do and how he can make sure that everybody's tools and how they play is out there on the film,” Marshall added.

The big question ahead of the 2025 season is whether or not the Michigan football team can get it done offensively. If the Wolverines can show significant improvements on that side of the ball, they should be one of the better teams in college football this season.