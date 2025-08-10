After 14 years in the NFL and five as a head coach, a health scare made the 2025 offseason the toughest of Deion Sanders' career. However, with the 2025 season fast approaching, the Colorado football coach believes that he is back to full strength.

Three weeks ahead of Week 1, Sanders said he is “healthy” and back to his “old self.” The Colorado football coach previously acknowledged the grueling surgery process he endured over the summer, but is back to “loving life.”

“I'm good,” Sanders said, via On3 Sports. “Thank you. I'm healthy. I'm vibrant; I'm my old self. We walk every day after practice around campus, at least a mile. I'm loving life right now. I'm trying my best to live life to the fullest, considering what transpired.”

Sanders' offseason has been chaotic since the 2024 season ended. While preparing his sons for the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders briefly received interest from multiple NFL teams to potentially fill their coaching vacancies. His strongest link was with the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he played from 1995 to 1999. The intrigue eventually faded, and his subsequent health issues hit like a storm.

After going 4-8 in 2023, Sanders improved the Buffaloes' record to 9-4 in 2024. Although they suffered an upset loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, it was the program's first postseason appearance since 2020.

Despite the steady improvement, Sanders faces a tough task in 2025. Entering his third year in Boulder, the 58-year-old will no longer have Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or star quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading his team.

Deion Sanders transitions into new era of Colorado football

Overall, Colorado lost eight players to the NFL, including four who were taken in the draft. The Buffaloes return just five starters in 2025, including only one offensively.

Hunter will be their biggest loss on paper, but replacing Shedeur Sanders will be Colorado's toughest test. Deion Sanders is currently down to either Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or five-star freshman Julian Lewis. Salter, the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year, was initially viewed as the favorite, but Lewis seems to have the edge during fall camp.

Regardless of who lines up under center, Colorado will need the “old” Deion Sanders back to find success. The Buffaloes made a brief push for the 2024 Big 12 title, but the inexperienced unit will need everything from its star coach to match that success in 2025.