The Boston Celtics fell 117-96 at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in what was one of the team's biggest duds of a performance this season. Star Celtics guard Jaylen Brown did not have his best night, scoring 17 points off 19 field goal attempts. He did add eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Brown cited lingering injuries as the cause of his struggles, dating back to Jan. 18's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’m still trying to get my burst and my explosion back,” Brown said. “I didn’t finish a lot of baskets around the rim, just because it’s messing with me a little bit. But it will get there.

“And then I’ve been just a little bit banged up, but pushing through,” Brown said. “Tonight wasn’t a great showing for our team energy-wise. I missed a lot of baskets around the rim and my team needs me to make those. So I need to be able to produce for my team.”

Despite going through what the team would consider a rough patch, Brown is confident in the Celtics‘ ability to bounce back as a team and play their best basketball when it matters the most.

“I’m not concerned, but it’s a part of just navigating the year,” Brown said. “Anything can happen. We just need to finish through the All-Star break strong and then get ready to gear up going in towards the playoffs and just continue to stay with it, stay with it, stay the course, stay the course, because I feel like we’re still the best team out there. We’ve just gotta put it all together.”

Bill Simmons weighs in on Jaylen Brown struggles

Bill Simmons has noticed an aspect of Jaylen Brown's game that he is not exactly a fan of.

“Jaylen’s offense has been really rough to watch,” Simmons said. “I could give you a million stats, you can go look ’em up. But his 2-point shooting’s way down his 3-point shooting’s way down and he’s added a couple things to his game that I just don’t love.

“There’s like this flatfooted fall away he has now at the foul line. I can’t stand that one.”

Simmons had more commentary on Brown's form.

“He looks like he’s filming Rambo First Blood part two or Predator like Stallone in the 80s. He’s like really jacked to the point that I’m starting to wonder if it’s made him a little more stiff.”

Brown is looking to bounce back after a rough outing against the Lakers. He can add Simmons to the list of people to prove wrong.