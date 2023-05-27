Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics seem to have a growing belief that they can make history against the Miami Heat. After losing the first three games of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are two victories away from becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics have beaten the Heat by 30 points over two games to force Game 6 in Miami Saturday night.

“You have to be confident,” Jayson Tatum said ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 6, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “If you have any doubts, you shouldn’t be playing.”

Tatum has led the charge in making the Celtics-Heat series a compelling one. Tatum had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Boston’s 116-99 Game 4 victory, preventing Miami from completing a sweep. When the Celtics staved off elimination again in Game 5, Tatum posted 21 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

In the history of the NBA playoffs, teams that fall behind 3-0 in the series are 0-150. Only three of those 150 teams forced a Game 7. If Boston beats Miami in Game 6, it will become the first team to host a deciding Game 7 after losing the first three games of the series.

The Celtics enter the conference finals as prohibitive favorites over the Heat. After being embarrassed in a 128-102 Game 3 loss and seemingly giving up, Boston players projected confidence ahead of Game 4.

It isn’t just Tatum and other Celtics who believe that Boston has a real chance to come back against the Heat. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green suggested on his podcast that the Celtics could be primed to make a historic comeback and reach the 2023 NBA Finals.