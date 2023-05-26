A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jayson Tatum is well aware of what is at stake for the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Simply put, the season will come to an end for the Celtics if they fail to secure a win against the Miami Heat in Game 5.

With their season on the line, Tatum led the charge for the Celtics with a scorching hot start to the contest. Thanks to his early heroics, the Boston superstar now stands alone for another epic NBA Playoffs record:

Jayson Tatum's 2,182 points scored in the playoffs are the most by any player through their first 6 seasons in NBA history ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KOCCnfhjxS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Those are some pretty big names on the list, and Tatum has left all these Hall of Famers in the dust with his latest scoring feat. This simply speaks volumes of the amazing things Jayson Tatum has been doing for the Celtics not only this season, but throughout his six-year career in Boston.

Tatum caught fire in the opening quarter, going for 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, to go along with one triple, two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and zero turnovers. This allowed the Celtics to take a commanding 35-20 lead after 12 minutes.

Tatum, of all people, however, knows that this game is far from over. The Heat will not go down without a fight, and they will likely come back with their own counterpunch after taking a haymaker from Tatum early on. JT will need to keep his foot on the gas here if he hopes to lead Boston to a season-saving win in Game 5.