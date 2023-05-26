Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics for a pivotal Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Heat Game 6 prediction and pick.

The Celtics are trying to do the unthinkable. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in an NBA Playoffs series. We all know this. However, if you have paid any attention to this series then you know it is certainly possible for the Celtics to come back to win it in seven games. History does not repeat itself. Yet, the Celtics are still in a tough position as they are in Miami to try and force a Game 7. If they win, it will be hard to imagine them losing in Boston at the Garden.

The Heat are banged up, yet that hasn’t stopped them from balling out this entire postseason. They are trying to become the first eight-seed to ever win an NBA Championship. Jimmy Butler is one of the greatest playoff performers in recent memory and is also trying to do the unthinkable. The Denver Nuggets are patiently waiting to find out who their opponent will be as the Heat are just one game away from another Finals appearance.

Here are the Celtics-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-106)

Miami Heat: +3 (-114)

Over: 210 (-112)

Under: 210 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 6

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics will not have the same type of success offensively as they did in Game 5. They were draining threes left and right and Derrick White led the way shooting 6-8 from beyond the arc. They shot 16-39 as a team at 41% which is going to help you win a lot of games. Four players finished with over 20 points which was the main reason why the game was a blowout from the opening tip-off. White ended with a game-high 24 points with Marcus Smart finishing with 23, and then Tatum and Brown both had 21. They didn’t need any scoring from anyone else as their shooting helped them get to where they are now. The Celtics must shoot close to as they did in Game 5 if they want a chance at winning this game.

On the defensive end, they forced a ton of turnovers which also helped them create a huge lead. The Celtics stole the ball on the first possession which led to a Tatum layup, and from there, the Celtics took off. This is a very good defensive team and they improved big time allowing only 14 points from Butler. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 18 points and if that is the case again in Game 6 then the Celtics should squeeze by with a win. I expect Miami to control the ball better this game and not commit 16 turnovers.

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to be a game-time decision tomorrow.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, the Heat will have a much better chance of winning this game if they can control the ball. Committing 16 turnovers will more than likely always result in a loss. I’m sure Eric Spoelstra will make the correct adjustments as the Heat will be in the game the whole way through.

Not having Gabe Vincent in the last game proved to be beneficial for the Celtics. Even though Jimmy runs as a point forward, Vincent has been their starting point guard for some time now. The Heat have had a lot of success in part of Vincent starting and moving Kyle Lowry to the bench really helped the second unit. Vincent can shoot the three-ball very well and Miami desperately needs his presence on the court. His status for tomorrow night is a game-time decision with an ankle sprain.

Miami must play better defense if they want to advance tomorrow night. They switched to a zone to help contain the points allowed in the paint but that allowed Boston to excel from deep. I’m sure Boston is in the gym working on ways to improve against the zone, as it did help Miami inch a little closer in the game. Either way, they must not allow offensive rebounds to Robert Williams III or Al Horford, as those tend to always result in second-chance points.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

If Butler and Miami are hitting their shots early then the crowd will be on fire all game long. It will be hard for the Celtics to have the same type of success so expect a much closer game this time around. I still think Boston wins by at least three points, but the under at 220 is another great call.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Celtics -3 (-106); Under 220 (-108)