The Baltimore Ravens reported to training camp in 2025 with championship expectations unlike anything this franchise has felt in years. They came off another dominant regular season in 2024 that ended one game short of the AFC Championship Game. As such, the Ravens made sure their offseason moves left no excuses. On paper, there’s no weakness to exploit, no position group that screams for help. Yet as the first two weeks of camp unfold, a familiar and frustrating problem has reared its head again. It threatens to derail the rhythm of an otherwise loaded team.

Talent Everywhere, No Room for Error

Is 2025 finally the season Lamar Jackson takes the Ravens all the way to a Super Bowl? Baltimore has certainly built the roster to make it happen. Nearly the entire core from last year’s AFC North champions is back. Only four starters are gone, and the front office added star power by bringing in former Pro Bowlers DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver and Jaire Alexander at cornerback.

On paper, this team has no obvious weaknesses. The Ravens led the NFL in total offense a year ago. Over the final seven games of 2024, their defense allowed just 15.4 points per game. The formula for camp is simple: stay healthy and eliminate the self-inflicted mistakes that have haunted them in past postseasons.

The franchise has its sights set on history. Jackson and Derrick Henry should power the league’s top-ranked offense. They also have a pass defense fortified by Alexander and first-round safety Malaki Starks. Now, Baltimore is aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive AFC North titles.

For a roster this strong, camp has only one real focus: iron out details. Unfortunately, one of those details is proving to be a recurring headache. Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Baltimore Ravens' biggest reason to panic after the start of 2025 NFL training camp.

Penalties: A Costly Camp Habit That Won’t Go Away

The Ravens’ biggest reason to panic so far? Pre-snap penalties.

This was an issue throughout 2024. Unfortunately, it’s already showing up again in 2025. Delay of game, false starts, and illegal formations sabotaged drives last season. In camp so far, it has been déjà vu. Even in practices with no crowd noise, this offense is still hurting itself before the ball is even snapped.

Thursday’s practice highlighted the problem vividly. Starting tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten were both flagged for false starts. Veteran guard Ben Cleveland has also been flagged repeatedly. In total, the offense committed seven false starts during the day. After one costly flag in the red zone, Stanley’s frustration boiled over. He slammed his helmet to the ground.

A growing concern has been the ongoing miscommunication along the offensive front. Now, with expectations sky-high for 2025, both coaches and players know these mistakes have to be cleaned up quickly before they become a bigger problem.

Why It Matters More Than It Seems

Some may chalk up these penalties to early-camp rust. Others might argue that offensive coordinator Todd Monken is deliberately making life tough on his players. Both are partly true. Monken has been intentionally changing cadences, simulating crowd noise, and demanding quick adjustments from his unit in an effort to prepare for hostile road environments in September.

However, there’s a thin line between preparation and bad habits. Right now, the Ravens’ offensive line is skirting that line.

Communication breakdowns in camp may seem harmless. That said, this is the same problem that cost Baltimore valuable drives a year ago. False starts on third down and illegal shifts that nullified big gains were the moments that turned dominant offensive series into punts and field goals. Against playoff-caliber teams, those mistakes are the difference between advancing and going home early.

If the Ravens are serious about making this the season where they finally get past Kansas City or Cincinnati, they can’t afford to beat themselves before the play even begins.

Fixable? Absolutely. But Urgent.

The good news for John Harbaugh is that this issue is fixable. Pre-snap penalties aren’t about talent. They’re about discipline, chemistry, and timing. The Ravens have three more weeks to correct these mental mistakes before the games start to count.

Here is the danger, though: If these miscues persist, they won’t just be a nuisance. They’ll be the kind of Achilles’ heel that the NFL’s best defenses will target and exploit. For a team built to contend for a Lombardi Trophy, that’s unacceptable.

The Ravens know what’s at stake. Their roster is stacked. Their MVP quarterback is in his prime. And for all their strengths, the single biggest reason for concern so far is coming from inside their own huddle.