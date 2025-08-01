The New York Yankees had a busy trade deadline, and it feels like they almost got everything they wanted. The Astros were able to acquire two relievers, David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies, and then got Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants.

They then were able to acquire Jose Caballero mid-game while they were playing the Tampa Bay Rays. If you ask anybody, it was a win for the Yankees at the deadline, and general manager Brian Cashman seems very optimistic about the moves.

“We tried to improve every aspect of the club, and this is what we have to show for those efforts,” Cashman said via Ian O'Connor of The Athletic. “… I know we’re better. We are better today than we were yesterday, so mission accomplished there.”

It's safe to say that the Yankees don't have any excuses to make it to the World Series, and when looking at the landscape of the AL, they have a good shot at being one of the final teams standing toward the end of the season.

Manager Aaron Boone felt good about the Yankees' chances at a championship run before the trades, but he should feel even better now.

“It feels like parity reigns right now,” Boone said. “I think there are a number of teams that probably feel like they have a chance to make that run. We certainly feel like that. We’ve got to improve in some areas. I do feel like hopefully some of the people on the horizon coming back (from injury) … are big deals for us.

“And we get to take our shot here in these next couple of months, getting back to (the World Series) and hopefully winning it all.”

The hope for the Yankees this time around is that if they make it to the World Series, they win the whole thing.