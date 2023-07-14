The Boston Celtics finished last season in disappointing fashion, bowing out to a team that many thought was simply tougher and more mature, the Miami Heat. Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, assistant Sam Cassell and the rest of the Celtics' staff is busy thinking up new ways to help lead their team back to the promised land.

Despite the team's recent success, it's been an offseason in flux for the Celtics. The loss of Grant Williams has Jayson Tatum firing shots at his former teammate. General manager Brad Stevens must fill the roster in creative ways to help Boston become the Eastern Conference favorite again.

The Celtics know they have to get tougher, and that's exactly what Cassell and Mazzulla were doing on Friday as they paid a visit to well known UFC coach Eric Nicksick.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and assistant coach Sam Cassell met up with UFC coach Eric Nicksick in Las Vegas for some sparring 🥊🍀 (via @Eric_XCMMA) pic.twitter.com/JbxENaJOnd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Nicksick was the 2020 and 2022 MMA Coach of the Year. He has coached notable fighters including former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, Paul Felder, and current UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

As mentioned above, the Celtics' coaches sought information on how Nicksick and his team corner fights in the highly competitive professional mixed martial arts league.

Mazzulla, a former West Virginia Mountaineer, garnered support from the fans for the training session.

“Mazzulla part of the Mountaineer family!!” one fan named Greg Jones said. “That is awesome! I love seeing all the crossover among sports and athletics, that’s what it’s all about!” another fan said.

Aside from new coaching strategies and toughening up in the Octagon, a lot depends on the Celtics' young stars heading into next season. A new extension for Jaylen Brown has been discussed.

The Celtics have done their best to improve the roster, but missed out on adding a key piece that could have made a huge difference.