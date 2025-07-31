The Dallas Wings were defeated in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday, losing by a final score of 88-85 to the Atlanta Dream. The game was decided in the final seconds as the Wings fell just short. Offensively, Dallas has taken a step forward but the defense can't seem to find consistency. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes has often called out the defense, telling reporters the team needs to be better on that end of the floor. In fact, he mentioned it multiple times once again after Wednesday's contest.

“We have to be better defensively… We've gotta get better on that end of the floor,” Koclanes told reporters.

“We're growing in a lot of positive ways, (this loss) doesn't feel good,” the Wings head coach added later. “Our offense is in a better place and now our defense has gotta come along with it.”

DiJonai Carrington is one of the better defenders in the WNBA. She's endured ups and downs overall throughout the 2025 campaign, and her offense has been questionable at times, but Carrington could help Dallas take a step forward on the defensive end of the floor. However, she has not been starting games on a consistent basis.

The Wings need better defensive production from their centers. The guards' defense hasn't been ideal either. Carrington is still playing a respectable amount of minutes as well, so moving her to the starting rotation wouldn't solve all of the team's issues. It is difficult to look past Koclanes saying similar things about the defense after games on a consistent basis, though. An adjustment clearly needs to be made, and perhaps moving Carrington back to the starting lineup would provide a boost.

Carrington has made it clear that she prefers to start. As mentioned, though, the team's offense has been playing fairly well. Would inserting Carrington back into the starting lineup disrupt their rhythm?

Carrington is averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 26 percent from deep. She's endured a difficult offensive season and Koclanes may believe the current lineup provides the best offensive potential (JJ Quinerly, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsoder).

Sometimes a change can give a team a spark, though. Carrington is willing to help the Wings however she can. She is willing to come off the bench, but placing her back in the starting lineup for at least a couple of games may not be a bad idea.