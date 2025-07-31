The Seattle Mariners are making strategic moves ahead of the stretch run, activating newly acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and optioning Jackson Kowar to Triple-A Tacoma. The decision came hours after Seattle finalized the trade with the New York Yankees, signaling a clear shift in bullpen priorities as the team chases an AL Wild Card spot.

MLB’s Daniel Kramer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the move, sharing the club's latest roster decision ahead of its road game in Sacramento Wednesday night against the Athletics.

“Mariners roster move: New trade acquisition Caleb Ferguson has made it to Sacramento and officially been added to the 26-man roster. In a corresponding move, reliever Jackson Kowar has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.”

The move immediately sparked debate among Mariners fans, especially with Kowar boasting a 2.38 ERA and a fastball consistently hitting 99 mph. Despite his strong numbers, the right-hander had minor league options available, making him procedurally easier to move without risking exposure to waivers.

Ferguson brings postseason experience and veteran poise, even as he’s battled inconsistency this season with a 5.13 ERA. His left-handed arm, however, adds much-needed balance to a Mariners bullpen that has lacked dependable southpaw options—one of the driving factors behind the trade as Seattle looks to stabilize late-inning matchups against division rivals like the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.



The timing of the move underscores Seattle's urgency. Sitting at 57-51, the Mariners currently hold the third American League Wild Card spot, just one game ahead of the Rangers and 4.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. With a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, Seattle’s margin for error is slim — prompting General Manager Justin Hollander to favor experience over upside in the bullpen.

Strategically, this mirrors Seattle’s 2022 approach, when they traded for Luis Castillo to help push them into the playoffs. The club hasn't reached the postseason since that run, and each bullpen move carries weight. Ferguson may not be a blockbuster addition, but his role could be pivotal down the stretch.

The hope is that Kowar will continue to develop in Tacoma and return quickly should injuries or underperformance create another opening. For now, the message is clear. The Mariners are being reshaped to support a playoff push.

Whether that gamble pays off will be determined in the tight weeks ahead. With the AL Wild Card standings razor-thin, every bullpen decision carries weight. At the time of this writing, the Mariners trail the Athletics 4-1 in the sixth inning in West Sacramento, a timely reminder that every arm matters when October is on the line.

