Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and former teammate Grant Williams have a fairly public friendship, and both were vocal in their support of each other after Williams was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. However, the two are still more than willing to fire playful shots at each other, evidenced by Tatum roasting Williams for his Mavs social media introduction, via Bleacher Report.

Tatum had jokes after the Mavs made Grant Williams shredded in his welcome post 😂 (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/wAsbRzX3c8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023

The two go back and forth under an Instagram post made by the Mavs that officially introduces Grant Williams to Dallas faithful. Jayson Tatum seems to have a point, as it certainly looks like the Mavs social media team made Williams a little slimmer than he actually is.

Both Tatum and Williams will now be playing for drastically immensely teams after being together on the Celtics last season. The Celtics will look drastically different, as besides Williams they will also no longer have long-time Celtic Marcus Smart; he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that landed the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis.

Williams will be playing on a Mavs team that will be running it back with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Along with Williams, the Mavs added Seth Curry and resigned Irving and Dwight Powell. Overall, both the Mavs and Celtics have huge seasons upcoming after disappointing campaigns this past year.

While Williams and Tatum are no longer teammates, expect to see more exchanges like this in the meantime. Stay tuned for the NBA schedule release to see when the two will face off on the court next season; there will undoubtedly be some friendly fireworks between the old friends.