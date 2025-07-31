After retiring from a historic playing career that included seven Super Bowl titles, Tom Brady has found a new way to stay connected to football. In 2024, Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, acquiring a 5% stake in the franchise. While many expected the move to be mostly symbolic, Brady recently revealed that his role within the organization is more purposeful than most realize.

Brady described his involvement with the Raiders as rooted in a “purpose-driven approach.” For him, the value lies not in business transactions or boardroom decisions, but in staying close to the game that shaped his life. Rather than focusing on selling tickets or chasing profit, Brady wants to help athletes succeed in their careers and lives.

“I enjoy the process and the product that happens on the field,” Brady said. “There’s certainly businesspeople involved in selling tickets and sponsorships and so forth, but I want to see other people be successful in their life and their sporting career.”

While he clarified that he is not involved in daily operations or high-level financial decisions, Brady believes his expertise fits naturally within the culture and performance side of football. He sees himself as a mentor to both players and coaches, offering insight and guidance that comes from over two decades of elite experience.

“I can play a role from 30,000 feet to make sure the players are saying the right thing. The coaches are saying the right thing. The processes for their success are correct,” Brady explained. “I really enjoy that role. I can play a mentorship role in different ways in a lot of different areas.”

Brady’s investment allows him to maintain a lifelong connection to the NFL, something he has openly embraced. He views the Raiders as a long-term part of his post-playing career, not just an occasional appearance on the sidelines.

Although minority owners often have limited decision-making power, Brady’s reputation as a football icon naturally gives him influence. His input is welcome on matters relating to player development, culture, and preparation. Still, he remains clear-eyed about his place in the ownership structure and does not overstep into operational control.

In addition to his stake with the Raiders, Brady is also a part-owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and English football club Birmingham City. He is involved in other ventures such as Major League Pickleball and electric boat racing, and also serves as an NFL broadcaster with FOX Sports.

Brady has shared that being part of the Raiders gives him a meaningful role in the sport he loves while allowing the team’s leadership to steer the franchise’s business direction. He’s not making billion-dollar decisions in boardrooms, but he is shaping the mindset and culture of the locker room, something that could pay dividends in performance and consistency.

With a net worth that continues to grow through both athletic and business achievements, Brady’s 5% ownership stake in the Raiders was valued at over $300 million as of late 2024. Still, for the former quarterback, the true reward is not financial.

“The best part for me is I love football so much,” he said earlier in the year. “And the fact that I get involved with it for the rest of my life in a limited partner role with an organization I respect, I’m really excited to do that.”

Brady may not be calling plays or making trades, but his presence in Las Vegas is far from symbolic. His value lies in perspective, leadership, and a relentless passion for excellence; qualities that any franchise would be lucky to have.