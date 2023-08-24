A big concern that has derailed the Boston Celtics' championship hopes has always been injuries. This has been the issue Jayson Tatum faced in the deciding game against the Miami Heat. It has also prevented Joe Mazzulla from fielding Malcolm Brogdon as a playmaker in the latter games of their NBA playoff runs. This is haunting the team once again as their new acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, suffered a scary plantar fasciitis this offseason.

Injuries may only bog down the physicality of players but never their spirit. This is why Kristaps Porzingis still opted to travel with Team Latvia. The team is hunting for a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup. But, the Celtics star could not escape questions about his injury and whether he will become ready to link up with the Joe Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum-led squad, via Eurohoops.

Porizingis revealed the cause of the injury. He even recalled a specific moment when it could have taken place, “I have an idea where the injury occurred. But an injury develops during a career and then jumps onto the field. During the training process, it started to hurt.” Kristaps also discussed how unique this injury has been compared to the others that he has experienced, “There has never been anything like it. I felt that there were no options to achieve the shape I wanted. There was no logic in trying to break my feet.”

The time of his return has yet to be announced but it seems like this injury will hold him back.