The Colorado Rockies have had a season to forget so far, but they continue to add more and more brutal performances to the ledger as the season starts to enter its final phases. However, none of them may stack up to the disaster that took place on Friday night.

Playing against the Pittsburgh Pirates — not exactly known for stacking up the runs — in front of their home fans at Coors Field, the Rockies had a disastrous first inning. The Pirates racked up nine runs in just the top half of the first alone, immediately putting the game out of reach from the first pitch.

The Pirates really dropped NINE runs in the 1st inning on the Rockies 🤯pic.twitter.com/xdMMMwkqnM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2025

Bryan Reynolds opened the scoring for the Pirates with an RBI single in the top of the first inning before Oniel Cruz blew the game open with a monstrous 451-foot grand slam out into center field. Andrew McCutchen put the exclamation point on the inning with a three-run shot to make it 9-0 Pittsburgh.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela didn't even make it out of the first inning, finishing the game with a truly putrid stat line: two-thirds of an inning pitched, eight earned runs allowed on seven hits with two walks and just 31 pitches thrown. Carson Palmquist entered the game and was responsible for the final run of the inning, as well as two more on his night.

While the Rockies' offense fought back a little bit, the Pirates offense never stopped scoring. By the end of the fifth inning, the Buccos had put up 15 runs and did not allow Colorado any breathing room to get back into the game.

Looking into the future will not generate a brighter outlook for the Rockies either, despite having two games to come back and win the series on Saturday and Sunday. Paul Skenes is taking the mound for the Pirates on Saturday afternoon at Coors Field, so it will be very difficult for the Colorado offense to keep up and it will need a much better pitching performance to get a win.