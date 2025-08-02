After years of walking away as big winners at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, Brandon Gomes was quiet. The Los Angeles Dodgers' general manager expressed interest in multiple players, including Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Unfortunately, Los Angeles did not pull off a big time deal. Instead, they are stuck with Tommy Edman and Michael Conforto.

In the Dodgers' defense, trading for Kwan was a long shot, no matter which team pursued him. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, the All-Star was one of the best players on the market. However, the odds of him actually getting traded were never very good. It would have taken a mammoth of an offer to make that trade happen before the 6pm deadline.

Instead of trading for Kwan, Los Angeles allocated their resources elsewhere. The Dodgers still tried to address their outfield problems by trading for Alex Call from the Washington Nationals. However, the team is used to bringing in big name stars at the trade deadline. With the market closed, Dave Roberts has to find the answer to Los Angeles' issues on his roster.

Outside of Eugenio Suarez, Kwan was the name on the trade block that could have the biggest impact on winning. Even though Los Angeles has one of the best rosters in the league, they have problems to address. At first glance, one would think that their pitching could use help. However, Blake Snell's return from the Dodgers' injured list solves that issue easily.

After winning the 2024 World Series, it has been business as usual for Los Angeles this season. The Dodgers have been unaffected by a championship hangover and have lead the National League West for the majority of the season. However, not trading for Kwan makes staying at the top tricky.

This is as cheap as Kwan will be for a while

Kwan avoided arbitration when he signed his one-year deal with the Guardians this offseason. The All-Star outfielder is worth every penny he will get next winter. That, combined with his $4 million price tag in 2025, made Kwan a perfect trade deadline target. Unfortunately, his price tag on the market was not equal with the amount of money on his contract this year.

The Dodgers have a history of opening their wallets for free agents, regardless of where they finish in the standings. Los Angeles added Snell and Roki Sasaki to a rotation coming off a championship last year. Despite the production the team got from Edman last fall, Gomes is always on the hunt for upgrades. Unfortunately, he let one slip through his fingers in Kwan.

Even though the Dodgers did not secure a deal with the Guardians on July 31, they could still end up with Kwan. The outfielder's market will include almost every contender in the league, just like he had ahead of the trade deadline. Los Angeles has enough money to outbid every other team. However, not trading for Kwan now robs them of a chance to sell him on the team.

In some instances, teams that trade for big names at the trade deadline extend their new additions. They have a few months to convince the player that they fit on the roster and the team's long-term plans. The Dodgers wanted to get Kwan and pitch him on staying in Los Angeles for years to come. Now they will have to make do with who is already on their roster.

Los Angeles' secondary options leave a lot to be desired

When the Dodgers added Conforto to their roster, they were applauded. Adding a former All-Star to their outfield was a great move for the defending champions to make. A few months into the season, though, it was clear that the veteran outfielder was vastly underperforming expectations. Roberts has had Conforto's back through his struggles, but it has not been pretty.

Los Angeles has been and will always be led by its stars. However, the Dodgers usually have a role player who steps up on their deeper playoff runs. Last season, that was Edman. His offense helped Los Angeles win games on their way to the World Series title. However, his production has also tapered off as the season drags on. He could still recapture his former glory, but it is a risk.

Outside of those two, the Dodgers find themselves asking a lot from Call. He had his moments with the Nationals this season, but the difference in pressure is a big one. Roberts' best bet for production from center field might be the continued development of Alex Feeland and Hyeseong Kim freeing Mookie Betts to head back out to his original position.

Regardless of what the Dodgers do in center field, they are among the favorites to win the championship. If they do, it would be the first time in franchise history that they went back-to-back. While their odds are still good, not getting Kwan at the deadline leaves the organization wondering about what-ifs.