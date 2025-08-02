The Atlanta Dream have been one of the better teams in the WNBA this season, and they are currently 17-11 and hold the third best record in the league. But the Dream have sustained a couple of injuries to key players recently in Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard. In response to the injuries, the Dream made a roster move this week with the signing of Kamiah Smalls, the team announced.

The Dream’s signing of Kamiah Smalls is to a 7-day contract, so she likely is a stopgap on the roster until Griner and Howard return from their injuries. The Dream have 11 players on their roster, so technically they could keep Smalls for the duration of the season, but the team likely wants to keep roster flexibility.

Smalls is eligible for two more 7-day contracts before the Dream would have to sign her for the remainder of the season or cut her. Smalls was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She made her WNBA debut during the bubble season. In her debut game, she finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including 3-of-3 from the three-point line.

Smalls was in training camp with the Connecticut Sun for the 2021 season, but ended up being cut. She would make her return to the WNBA in 2022 season via hardship contract with the Minnesota Lynx. She did not appear in the league in 2023 or 2024.

Prior to signing with the Dream, Smalls had appeared in a total of ten WNBA games. She holds career averages of 3.1 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists and has shot 43.8 percent from the three-point line. A native of Philadelphia, Smalls was a standout at James Madison in college and has also played professionally overseas in Italy, France and Turkey.